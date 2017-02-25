This year’s top Oscar® nominated films will premiere exclusively on HBO

MIAMI, Fla., February 24, 2017 – The 89th annual Academy Awards, the year's biggest night for cinematic achievements, will take place this Sunday, February 26th. HBO has confirmed the exclusive rights to broadcast 21 of this year's acclaimed films adding up to over 50 nominations in this years' ceremony.

The following list of films nominated to the 2017 Oscars® will premiere exclusively on channels included in the HBO/MAX subscription package and will also be available for subscribers on HBO GO, the premium digital entertainment platform, following their premiere.

20th Century Women (Sony) Best Original Screenplay Arrival (Sony) Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing Doctor Strange (Disney) Best Visual Effects Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them (Warner) Best Production Design, Best Costume Design Hacksaw Ridge (Telefilms) Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing Hail, Caesar! (Universal) Best Production Design The Jungle Book (Disney) Best Visual Effects Kubo and the Two Strings (Universal) Best Animated Feature, Best Visual Effects Land of Mine (Sony) Best Foreign Language Film Lion (Telefilms) Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Music Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography The Lobster (Sony) Best Original Screenplay Loving (Universal) Best Actress Manchester by the Sea (Sony) Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay Moana (Disney) Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song Moonlight (Telefilms) Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Original Music Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing Nocturnal Animals (Universal) Best Supporting Actor Passengers (Sony) Best Original Score, Best Production Design Rogue One (Disney) Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Mixing Suicide Squad (Warner) Best Makeup Sully (Warner) Best Sound Editing Zootopia (Disney) Best Animated Feature

Subscribers can access HBO GO by visiting the website www.hbogoca.com on any desktop or laptop computer (PC or Apple) or by downloading the mobile app on devices with iOS (iPad, iPhone, iPad Touch) or Android (OS 2.3+) operational systems.