Voila! Events Curacao presents the 1st Edition of Sundaze Beach Festival!

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao, get ready! Voila Events Curaçao is proud to announce the 1st Edition of the Sundaze Beach Festival taking place on Sunday, May 14, 2017, at the well-known Playa Santa Cruz. This event’s aim is to increase more awareness among locals and tourists about the hidden treasures of the island.

Are you excited yet? Well, we are! What can you expect?

Free BBQ will be provided to everybody attending this event. Between 12:00 pm and 13:00 pm a free salsa workshop for all salsa lovers. Kayaks, zayaks, snorkels, water floats will be available for everyone to use for free all day long.

All guests with a VIP tick will receive a free cocktail and may jump onboard Captain Goodlife’s boat for a free boat trip to the Blue Room. DJ Vncnt & DJ Ziggy Sensato will spin the decks to keep the party going till 19:00 pm. Expect a perfect mix of Latin, Afrohouse, Urban and EDM.

A limited number of tickets are already available for purchase. Tickets for early birds are only available online at www.curacaotickets.com/events/93 for 25 guilders.

Regular tickets (30 guilders) and VIP tickets (45 guilders) are available at Van Der Tweel Janthiel and Zeelandia, Plein Café Wilhelmina, and Mensing’s Caminada. Prices will go up at the entrance of the event. Free transport will be provided for event guests.

For more information, please call +5999-525-3017 or send a message on the Facebookpage @SundazeCuracao.