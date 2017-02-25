Latina plus model makes history in the fashion world

Jennifer Barreto-Leyva the very first Latina plus model worldwide breaks a record in the fashion world, as being the star of the recent campaign of Nylon Plus.

Nylon Plus always focused on “average” sizes got the message of diversity and decided to start selling plus sizes. For their re-launch they took it to the next level, using plus size influencers from Venezuela, but what they didn´t know is the huge step they were about to take. For the very first time, not only in Latin America, but worldwide, a Latina plus model having Jennifer size and features was the star of a campaign. This is a big deal for the fashion world.

Mayllelin Materán CEO Nylon Plus confess that she produced this campaign without imagining the big hit and record she was about to break. Not upon intended at all. The Nylon girl is a chic and bold girl and Jennifer represents exactly all of that.

Jennifer says is thrilled and still can´t believe this happens to her. “I´ve been refused to have magazine covers, fashion editorials and commercials not only for my size but for my features. In United States and Europe is absolutely normal to see girls with my type of beauty being the star of campaigns or on the cover of magazines. Is pretty curious how we celebrate everything and everyone but our own people as Latinos”

Nylon Plus meanwhile is getting ready to shoot the 2017 campaign and Jennifer´s spot is already safe for her. “Our clients love Jen´s sassiness and elegance, she helped us to uplift our clients self-esteem, she is a must when you need to talk about diversity” says Mayllelin Materan CEO of Nylon Plus.

This is a major step in Latin America where in best case scenario 1% of stores sell plus sizes, where no store or campaign at all uses models with uncommon features. Latin America has the second place worldwide on aspectism cases according to recent studies. Latinos are considered the second race with the lowest selfsteem. The lack of diversity is pretty much the responsible of this.

Photography: Daniel Baute

About Jennifer

First Latina plus model worldwide. Lawyer and Journalist, first size activist in Latinamerica, specialized in Aspectism. Dedicated since 1997 to the tireless journey of showing that being plus size and not achieving the ideal measurements of 36-24-36 is not a requirement for being a beautiful and successful woman, pioneer in the World on behalf of Latinos in the real beauty movement. She writes several columns Worldwide with thousands of followers due to the kindness and passion she puts in her writing job.

Jen as her fans call her is the first Latina who participated in the Miss Universe Plus Size, the only one winning so far, not only by the Judges vote but the popular vote too. Is the first Latina to be cover in Vogue Curvy. Editor in Chief of Revista Belleza XL the first Magazine in history of media dedicated to plus size people in Spanish www.bellezaxl.com she is also host and producer of the first TV segment of TV focused on plus size people in Latin America. Her work has been celebrated and highlighted for Franca Sozanni Vogue Editor and Cristina Saralegui. First Latina nominee to the Plus Size Awards as best plus size model, defined by the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian as “The perfect plus sized woman”, for Cosmopolitan Magazine as one of the six Latinas that are re-shaping the concept of beauty and for Noticias 24 Journal by one of the top influencers worldwide, named as well by Upsocl as one of the 17 Latina plus models re-shaping the concept of beauty. Spokesperson and ambassador against bullying, public speaker. Radio host and producer of the very first radio show worldwide for plus size people. Founder of Latino Plus Size Fashion Week. Model who challenged bachata singer Romeo Santos in 2015 to work together on a video clip. Stared a documentary at National Geographic. Is the very first Latina plus model signed on an agency. Currently the model with the largest career in Latin America. Jennifer is the Latina that changes the fashion once and for all to all Latinas worldwide.