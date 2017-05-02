Everything is ready for the 16th edition of the CSEC 2017

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) held a press conference recently at the Renaissance Resort Curaçao to announce the 16th Caribbean Shipping Executives Conference in Curaçao.

During the press conference Mr. Raul Manotas, CCO of CPA, explained the importance for Curaçao and the port to host this prestigious conference. This is an opportunity to showcase our port and the island. The conference presents participants a unique opportunity to have access to about 200 key decision-makers in one place.

Mrs. Milaika Capella, chair of the 16th CSEC organizing Committee, gave a brief explanation of the conference. This conference is the perfect place to make connections and share ideas.

Mr. Johan Stegmeijer, General Manager of De Ruyter Training Center highlighted the free training program sponsored by CSA. The training is scheduled for May 11th and 12th.

The General Manager of KTK, Mr. Surldric Rojer, also addressed the press and explained that as a member of CSA he believes that this conference presents tremendous opportunities for all stakeholders.

The event was made possible with the help of numerous sponsors.

