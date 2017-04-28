Governor: Today is an important day

WILLEMSTAD - Governor Lucille George-Wout looked forward to today's elections during the King’s Day Celebration last Wednesday.

She called today an important day, perhaps the most important day of this year because the people are able to express their views on a new, popular representation of our beautiful country.

In her speech, Her Excellency George-Wout also spoke of the action of the group of twelve Members of Parliament, which among other things attempted for quite some time to stop the elections, to frustrate the appointment of the newly elected Members of Parliament and also to the arrows aimed at Justice.

“When the institutions of our rule of law are attacked, it touches our democracy in the heart. We cannot, we cannot and we will not tolerate!” said the Governor.