Return InselAir to Suriname still uncertain

WILLEMSTAD - The return of the local aviation company InselAir to one of its former destinations, Suriname is uncertain this year. InselAir recently announced that it will start operating the route Curaçao-Suriname on December 18 but it seems that this second target date will not be met.

InselAir will first have to pay off its debt in Suriname. The airline still owes money to two companies in the South American country. Only when the airline cancels these debts, then, and only then, can there be talks about a possible restart of the flights between Curaçao and Suriname.

The first announcement was that the airline would start operating between the two countries on November 20 but on the advice of their lawyer, the airline changed it to December 18. Now, this target is also not feasible due to technical issues, as informed by the Civil Aviation Authorities in Suriname, and outstanding debts.