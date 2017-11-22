Tender Announcement: Saba Electric Company Solar Park 2

With its first Solar Park becoming operational in 2018, Saba Electric Company N.V. (SEC) intends to realize a second Solar Park combined with a Battery Storage System on Saba to pursue its goal of having a sustainable island.

By means of a public procurement, SEC invites Candidates to participate in the tender procedure for its Second Solar Park (with a total AC capacity of at least 1 MW) and Battery Storage (of at least 1.5 MWh), combined with an Operate and Maintain Contract.

To receive the RfP, interested Candidates must first submit to SEC a signed non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Interested Candidates can request the NDA at info@sabaelecnv.com. The tender documentation will be available until December 10th,2017. Candidates must submit in PDF format the signed NDA on or prior to this date in order to receive the RfP.