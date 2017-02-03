Girmes Wheatgrass Caribbean

Wheatgrass (Triticum Aestivum) is the baby leaf plant grown from sprouted wheat seeds, a 100% natural and gluten free food supplement with high medicinal results for all kinds of diseases and discomforts. 110g Powder = 23 kg vegetables in nutrition. Wheatgrass powder is a naturally rich source of Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Chlorophyll, and Dietary Fiber.

Wheatgrass can be used to heal the body both internal and external:

Internal, among other things:

Helps strengthen natural immune (resistance) system;

Helps to combat diseases such as Cancer, Leukemia, Arthritis, Diabetes, Piles (Hemorrhoids), Colitis, Acidity, Ulcers, Insomnia, Asthma, Menstrual problems, etc.;

Improves performance for people that intensively practice sports;

Helps in detoxification & thus reduces stress, tension, foul odors of breath & sweat;

Highly effective for weight loss / weight gain along with diet plans;

Supplements intake of dietary fiber which helps control Blood Sugar, Cholesterol level, increases Blood Hemoglobin count, helps combat Thalassemia & Anemia;

Prevents Constipation;

Helps improve reproductive health of both men & women, increase vigor, vitality & helps conceive;

Combat Bacterial Infection;

Alkalinity; and

the list continues

External, among other things:

Helps cure skin diseases. Paste of Wheatgrass powder, made with milk and a pinch of Turmeric, applied like a face pack helps overcome skin problems such as acne, black/white heads, freckles, skin tan/burn, etc.

For treatment of dandruff in hair;

Cures skin tan/burn;

Improves skin & muscle tone.

Source: Girme N. (2006). Natures gift to mankind...Wheatgrass Powder.

