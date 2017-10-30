Recipe # 24 – Miracle Tree’s Moringa Cilantro-Lime Rice

Back by popular demand! Miracle Tree is happy to share our 1 minute video recipes to help inspire healthier cooking and eating habits! Looking for a simple, yet nutritious meal that will go great with Salmon, Chicken or Turkey? This stir-in cilantro and lime rice is a great way to spice up your table and can be added to your Mexican main dishes, like Fajitas, Tacos, or Burritos!

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked long-grain white rice

1 teaspoon butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon lime zest

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons of moringa powder

1 (15 ounce) can vegetable broth

1 cup water

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

4 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro

Directions

In a medium pot, pour some oil to medium to high heat Add minced garlic with chopped onion and stir gently Add rice with the mix and stir for 3 minutes reducing to low heat Add kosher salt and moringa powder and keep stirring the combination Add chicken broth and lime juice/zest and bring to a boil Then cover and let simmer for 15 minutes (until the rice is tender and firm) Add coriander and cilantro for taste Serve and enjoy!

We hope you enjoy our moringa infused cilantro-lime rice! The Moringa Cilantro-Lime Rice is perfectly soft and sticky with a nutty, floral aroma and is supercharged with moringa's superfood qualities. It has fresh cilantro speckled throughout and a bright flavor from citrus that makes this an incredible side dish that you are going to make repeatedly! This buffet is always a hit at our social gatherings!