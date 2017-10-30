Recipe # 24 – Miracle Tree’s Moringa Cilantro-Lime Rice
Back by popular demand! Miracle Tree is happy to share our 1 minute video recipes to help inspire healthier cooking and eating habits! Looking for a simple, yet nutritious meal that will go great with Salmon, Chicken or Turkey? This stir-in cilantro and lime rice is a great way to spice up your table and can be added to your Mexican main dishes, like Fajitas, Tacos, or Burritos!
Ingredients
- 1 cup uncooked long-grain white rice
- 1 teaspoon butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon lime zest
- 2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lime juice
- 2 tablespoons of moringa powder
- 1 (15 ounce) can vegetable broth
- 1 cup water
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
- 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 4 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro
Directions
- In a medium pot, pour some oil to medium to high heat
- Add minced garlic with chopped onion and stir gently
- Add rice with the mix and stir for 3 minutes reducing to low heat
- Add kosher salt and moringa powder and keep stirring the combination
- Add chicken broth and lime juice/zest and bring to a boil
- Then cover and let simmer for 15 minutes (until the rice is tender and firm)
- Add coriander and cilantro for taste
- Serve and enjoy!
We hope you enjoy our moringa infused cilantro-lime rice! The Moringa Cilantro-Lime Rice is perfectly soft and sticky with a nutty, floral aroma and is supercharged with moringa's superfood qualities. It has fresh cilantro speckled throughout and a bright flavor from citrus that makes this an incredible side dish that you are going to make repeatedly! This buffet is always a hit at our social gatherings!