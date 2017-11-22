Recipe # 25 – Miracle Tree’s Thanksgiving Moringa Banana Bread

You'll love Miracle Tree's delicious moringa banana bread as it is so moist and delicious, plus is packed with skin-loving vitamins, iron and is also high in antioxidants. Get your taste buds buzzing for this inspired recipe!

https://youtu.be/TDiwBP9xSck.

Ingredients

⅓ cup melted coconut oil or extra-virgin olive oil or high quality vegetable oil*

½ cup honey or maple syrup

2 eggs

1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 2½ medium or 2 large bananas)

¼ cup milk of choice or water

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more to swirl on top

1¾ cups white whole wheat flour or regular whole wheat flour

1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of Moringa Powder

½ cup mix-ins like chopped walnuts or pecans, chocolate chips, raisins, chopped dried fruit, fresh banana slices (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit (165 degrees Celsius) and grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan. In a large bowl, Add the oil, honey and the eggs and beat well with a whisk. Then add in the mashed bananas and milk. Add the baking soda, vanilla, salt and cinnamon, and whisk to blend. Lastly, switch to a big spoon and stir in the flour and Moringa Powder until combined. Gently fold the mix-ins as well if desired. Pour the batter into your greased loaf pan and sprinkle lightly with cinnamon. Bake for 55 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the bread cool in the loaf pan for 10 minutes, and then transfer it to a wire rack to cool for 20 minutes before slicing.

We hope you enjoy Miracle Tree's moringa infused banana bread! You'll look like a superhero at the office or at the breakfast table with this easy-to-make banana bread stocked with moringa' vitamins and superfood qualities! This one is so good, you'll want to make 2 loaves.