2 suspects extradited today to USA

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao extradited today, July 12th 2017, two suspects to the United States, namely M.L.D. (May 8, 1966, Dominican Republic) and K.M.H. (January 22, 1959, Lebanon). They were transferred to the US Marshalls of the United States by officials of the Organized Crime Division (DGC) at Hato Airport in Curaçao.

L.D. was arrested on July 24, 2015 and H. on March 24, 2016, pending extradition to the United States.

M.L.D. left Curaçao today on a flight by American Airlines under the guidance of the Marshalls to Miami. K.M.H. left Curaçao on a flight specially flown in to take him to New York, JFK.

The Joint Court of Justice had positively advised on 3 November 2015, on the extradition request from the United States for M.L.D. The suspect L.D. went into cassation against this positive advice. The Supreme Court rejected however his appeal by judgment of 21 March 2017.

In the case of K.M.H. The Joint Court of Justice had advised positive on 21 June 2016, also K.M.H. went to the Supreme Court in the Netherlands (Hoge Raad) but the Supreme Court rejected his appeal by judgment of 18 April 2017. The Governor of Curacao then signed on 22 June 2017 for both extraditions.

Both are suspected of collusion and / or attempted distribution / execution / introduction of narcotics in various criminal cases. H. is a co-accused in the same case of R.M.R, R.G.K and G.F., already extradited earlier this year on February 15, 2017.