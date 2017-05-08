27 undocumented arrested

WILLEMSTAD – During a recent inspection of the multidisciplinary team, which consists of the police force, immigration, Ministry of Economic Development and Tax Accountants (BAB), 27 undocumented were arrested.

The team inspected two bars in the Rio Canario area, Zara at Monte Carmelo and also a bar in Gosieweg.

At the two bars, they found several undocumented persons. 26 women and one man were arrested. They were all sent to the barracks in the Curaçao prison pending their deportation.