Airport police arrest two female passengers
WILLEMSTAD - Police at Hato have arrested two arriving passengers. One of the two ladies had no immigration form filled out and was not planning on doing so.
When the immigration officer made it clear that they, therefore, could not enter into the country, the two became aggressive and attacked the officer. The only thing the two achieved was an entry into the country but not according to their plans. Instead, they were transferred to the police jail at Rio Canario.