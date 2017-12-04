Another 23 undocumented migrants detained by Coast Guard

WILLEMSTAD - The Caribbean Coastguard (KWCARIB) has picked up 5 undocumented migrants in the night from Saturday to Sunday. An additional 18 undocumented migrants were arrested on Sunday during the day. In total 23.

Around 2 o'clock in the morning a suspicious vessel was observed via the radar at a very short distance from the southeast coast of Curaςao. Several units of the Coast Guard, including the Super-RHIB, a shore crew and the cutter Panther went to the site. The police were also ready.

The suspect vessel was able to dock at Fuikbaai, but when it returned it was intercepted by the Super-RHIB. Two suspects were arrested and handed over to the police. In the meantime, the Coast Guard shore crew started a search on the site of the landing. After a long time, 5 people, 4 men and 1 woman were arrested.

Three firearms and seven cartridge holders were also found. The Coast Guard DASH 8 aircraft searched the area on Sunday morning for possibly more undocumented migrants, which was later taken over by the helicopter. In total, 23 undocumented migrants were arrested, according to the Defense spokesman, mainly men.