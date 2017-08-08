Another arrest at Admittance Organization

WILLEMSTAD - An employee has been arrested at the Admittance Organization. She is suspected of official corruption and for that reason, she has been arrested. This was at the request of the Public Prosecution (OM).

According to the OM, that arrest has nothing to do with the earlier arrests, including the detention of the director of the organization, Esther Cheri. She is suspected of fraud with residence permits together with a colleague.

The employee who was arrested now is free again. The case will be handled internally, according to the OM.