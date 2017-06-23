Appeal Court rejected the appeal of Francesco Corallo

PHILIPSBURG - The Court of Appeal has rejected today the release of Fransesco Corallo. He remains in custody for his extradition (uitleveringsdetentie).

Corallo submitted an appeal last week Wednesday after the Appeal Courts ruled in favor of Italy to have Corallo extradited to that country to answer to several charges including tax evasion.

The other option the businessman has is to now file an appeal with the Supreme Court of the Netherlands.