Appointments Joint Court of Justice

WILLEMSTAD - Mrs. G. Edelenbos, Mrs. P.P.M. Van der Burgt, Mr. Th. Veling and Mr. F.W.J. Meijer have been appointed new members of the Common Court of Aruba, Curaçao, Saint Maarten and the BES Islands (Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba).

The Kingdom Council of Ministers has decided to nominate them on the proposal of the Dutch Minister of Security and Justice, jointly on behalf of his counterparts in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

Mrs. Edelenbos (1968) becomes criminal court judge in Curaçao on August 1, 2017. She is currently in court at Zutphen and Overijssel courts in the Netherlands. Mrs. Van der Burgt (1964) becomes judge in the civil court of Sint Maarten on August 1, 2017. She is currently working at the East Brabant court in the Netherlands.

Mr Veling (1973) will be a judge in the civil court of Curaçao on August 14, 2017. He is currently senior judge at the Rotterdam court and deputy counselor in the Amsterdam Court of Justice. Mr. Meijer (1968) becomes a judge in civil court in Curaçao on August 1, 2017. He is now a counselor in the civil sector in the court of law of Arnhem-Leeuwarden in the Netherlands.