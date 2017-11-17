Attorney Tromp hopes that OM will ‘let it go’

WILLEMSTAD - Former Central Bank director Emsley Tromp has been acquitted of tax fraud today. While it is true that Tromp filled in his tax returns incorrectly, there is still insufficient evidence that he has done this deliberately.

The Public Prosecution (OM) has two weeks to appeal this court’s ruling of today.

“With the integral acquittal and a 32-page judgment, a long-term prosecution has come to an end,” says Tromp’s lawyer Mirto Murray.

“We hope that the Public Prosecution Service will also ‘let it go’ now,” says Murray.

According to the lawyer, the whole case led to the dismissal of Tromp as President of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten. “The verdict is the first step towards the restoration of Tromp’s good reputation.”

Photo: From left to right Niels van der Laan, Emsley Tromp (m), and Mirto Murray. Credit: Leoni Leidel-Schenk