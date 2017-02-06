Cocaine from Curaçao leads to bloodshed in the criminal world

HAMBURG - Customs in Hamburg, Germany has discovered in a container with more than 700 kilos of cocaine coming from Curaçao. Since there were several deaths among criminals because of the drug transport, customs did not announce the discovery until last week Friday.

This is according to a report from the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. Behind the smuggling of this remarkably good quality cocaine, there is an international gang that apparently is at war with another criminal group. According to customs, this cocaine was the reason for a hostage on Dutch soil last week.

Their backgrounds were not disclosed. To prevent further bloodshed in the criminal world and to take the sting out of the argument, it was decided to publish the information about the seized drugs, according to the customs.