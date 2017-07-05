Constancia sentenced to 80 hours community service

WILLEMSTAD - The Member of Parliament for MFK Jacintha Constancia was sentenced today to 80 hours community service by the Court of Justice. This sentence was imposed on her for the violence against her colleague Giselle McWilliam, MP for the coalition party MAN.

Constancia was acquitted for the other charge which is the threat against the other MAN MP Elsa Rozendal. According to the Judge, this falls under the parliamentary immunity.

She remains a Member of Parliament.

The Public Prosecution and Constancia have two weeks to appeal the sentencing.