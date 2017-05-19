Published On: Fri, May 19th, 2017

Corallo cannot pay his bail

Corallo supporters1PHILLIPSBURG, WILLEMSTAD - Franseco Corallo may be released pending his extradition case if he can post bail which was set at 3 million dollars by the Court of Justice.

The casino boss said that he doesn’t have money because all his bank accounts had been seized. Corallo is suspected to be a member of a criminal organization. He is also suspected of bribing politicians in Italy. This is the reason why Italy has requested his extradition.

He is being defended in court by a team of lawyers, including the Curaçao lawyer Eldon Sulvaran. Sulvaran is known as the attorney of the convicted Robbie dos Santos and former Prime Minister Gerrit Schotte.

