Customs in Sint Maarten seizes 337 kilos drugs

PHILIPSBURG - Customs officers confiscated approximately 336 kilos of marijuana and one kilo of cocaine during the past week, according to Customs on Thursday.

Customs officers at Princess Juliana International Airport SXM confiscated one kilo of cocaine from a traveling man J.E.M. on May 17. He arrived on the InselAir flight from Curaçao. He had swallowed 83 “bolitas,” which was proven from X-ray pictures taken at St. Maarten Medical Center. The suspect was brought to the police station to discharge the “bolitas.” Investigations in this matter are ongoing.

Customs officers at the Pointe Blanche Harbour facilities, along with the Coast Guard and the Justice K9 Unit, confiscated 101 packages of marijuana hidden in banana slips on May 13 from a vessel originating from St. Vincent. This shipment of marijuana with a total weight of approximately 36 kilos was destined for Tortola.

Customs officers at the Pointe Blanche Harbour facilities confiscated 15 boxes of marijuana from a container vessel originating from Jamaica, in transit to Antigua, during a routine control on May 22. The assistance of the Justice K-9 Unit was called in to confirm that no more contraband was hidden in other areas of the container.

Customs will continue to intensify controls at the Airport and the Pointe Blanche Harbour facilities.

