Detention Director Admittance Organization suspended

WILLEMSTAD - In the case named Valencia, which is the investigation into official corruption related to residence permits within the Admittance Organization, the judge, today, Friday, July 14, 2017, has extended the custody of the suspect, the Director of the organization, Esther Cheri. At the same time, the judge suspended the detention but under strict conditions.

The suspension conditions imply, that Chery will not enter the organization’s building. She cannot have contact with the employees or witnesses in the case. She must also be available for further investigation.

The investigation continues.