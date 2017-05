PHILLIPSBURG, WILLEMSTAD - The Dutch Caribbean Coastguard, in close cooperation with the St. Maarten Customs Department, on Saturday seized 101 packages of marijuana with a total weight of 35.67 kilos on board the vessel “Scotty Sky,” which was moored in Great Bay.

The illicit drugs were hidden between coconut plants. The marijuana has been seized and handed over to the Police. The captain was arrested. The case is under further investigation.