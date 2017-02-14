WILLEMSTAD - Ex-politician Norbert George must rectify. He was not able to prove his accusations against three journalists.

George said on Facebook that the three, including the popular journalist Yves Cooper, were paid by the prosecution to report favorably on them. When the public prosecutor asked George to rectify voluntarily, he wrote that he would not do that. George must now rectify and if he does not he will be charged 250 guilders per day till a maximum of 2500 guilders.