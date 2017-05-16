InselAir former station manager in Sint Maarten arrested

PHILIPSBURG - Police arrested the former station manager Alanso Hassel at his Mount William home around 7 am Tuesday morning.

Hassel is wanted in connection with the embezzlement of funds from Insel Air. At the time the story broke on the embezzlement of the company’s funds.

Hassel had slipped the island for the Dominican Republic. However, the wanted senior employee returned to St. Maarten where he was arrested. Police Spokesman Ricardo Henson confirmed the arrest. More details on the arrest later today.