Isla whistleblower loses lawsuit

WILLEMSTAD - Oil refinery whistleblower Eugene Angelica has lost the lawsuit he filed to get his job back at the CRU and BOO Central. Angelica lost his job early this year when he filed a complaint against Werner Wiels' multidisciplinary team.

Angelica accused Wiels and the Multidisciplinary Project Team of donating big sums of money to political friends of the former ruling party Pueblo Soberano. According to the judge, dismissal is right because there is a disturbed employment relationship.

Another dismissed whistleblower, financial controller Shernil Isidora of the Refineria di Korsou (Curaçao Refinery), has already lost a lawsuit. She appealed and lost again.

Photo: Eugene Angelica (credit: Persbureau Curaçao)