Jamaloodin has not been extradited yet

WILLEMSTAD - It is still unclear when the former Minister of Finance George Jamaloodin will be extradited to Curaçao. Earlier this week, it was reported that Jamaloodin, who is currently in Venezuela, will be extradited to Curaçao this week and then be transferred to Bonaire.

Both the spokesman of the Public Prosecution, Norman Serphos, and Jamaloodin’s lawyer Everett Wilsoe could not confirm this report.

The former Minister and MFK member is a suspect in the Maximus case, which is the investigation into the intellectual authors of the murder of the politician Helmin Wiels. He is also a suspect in other cases such as an investigation into the misuse of subsidy funds.