Judge needs more time to rule in zoning Oostpunt (East Point)

WILLEMSTAD - The judge did not rule yesterday on the issue of the development of the East Point area. The Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity (CARMABI), which is a non-profit foundation on the island, had asked the court to stop the development of the area. According to CARMABI the plans have been drawn up carelessly.

The Parliament of Curaçao adopted the amendment to the Island Economic Development Plan (EOP), which allows the owner of the area that encompasses one-sixth of the island to develop it.

The judge indicated that the court will continue with the treatment of the case in January. The reason is that the court wants to seek the opinion of experts before giving an opinion.

CARMABI and other environmental organizations are concerned that with the development of the east point, it would go at the expense of the unique corals in that area.