Kostrzewski files complaint against lawyers in Pastor’s case

WILLEMSTAD - Attorney Olga Kostrzewski is going to file a disciplinary complaint against the attorneys of pastor Orlando Balentina. They gave their plea to the media without renaming the names or remove them from their documents.

They violated the privacy of her clients, Kostrzewski said.

The 54-year-old pastor from the Rains of Blessing Church in Curaçao is standing trial for raping 10 girls. His youngest victim was 11 years old. Last week Wednesday the Public Prosecutor demanded 18 years in prison against him, and that he be banned from leading any church for 20 years.

The disciplinary complaint is directed against lawyer Natasha Harlequin from the Netherlands and Alicia Blonk of Curaçao.

Photo credit: Persbureau