Man punished for smuggling drugs from Curaçao via DHL

THE HAGUE - In the Netherlands, a man was convicted of drug smuggling from Curaçao via DHL. At the airport Schiphol it was discovered and a policeman dressed as a DHL courier delivered the package.

That did not work at once. Four days later the man called DHL where his package remained. Then the dressed-up courier returned to the door. According to the lawyer, the Public Prosecutor should have given permission for this action and that did not happen.

The judge agreed, but the mistake was not enough to dismiss the case. The man was still convicted.