Mrs. Angeline Martijn sworn in as Deputy Member of the Common Court of Justice

WILLEMSTAD, ORANJESTAD - Mrs. Angeline Martijn has been sworn in by the Vice President of the Common Court of Justice Mr. Mauritsz de Kors as Deputy Member of the Court of Justice of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the BES Islands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba).

Martijn (45) is from Aruba and has been a judge in training in Curaçao since 2015. She has served as a deputy judge in the first instance in the civil and criminal jurisdictions in the past two years. Now Martijn is still in court in the jurisdiction to be a deputy member of the Court.

The new Deputy Member of the Court completed her Law degree at the University of Aruba in 2003. In the same year, she worked as an assistant lawyer. She has done this for seven years at two law firms in Aruba. From 2010 to 2015, Martijn was Senior Legal Policy Officer / Advisor the Government of Aruba. Prior to studying law, she studied Facility Management in Groningen. She is an old student of Colegio Arubano.