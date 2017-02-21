WILLEMSTAD – The former politician and former leader of the DP party Norbert George refuses to rectify. The judge had ordered him to place a rectification on his Facebook page. But that has not happened yet.

That will cost the George 250 guilders a day. If he continues to refuse it will cost him 2500 guilders in total. The court ruling followed after the judge found that George had published false accusation that has damaged the reputation and credibility of the Public Prosecution. George said that journalists were bribed by the prosecution.