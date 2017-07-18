OM appeals case sexual abuse Pastor Rains of Blessing Church

WILLEMSTAD - The Public Prosecution has appealed today the sentencing of the Court of First Instance in the case against the pastor of the Rains of Blessing Church, Orlando Balentina (1964).

Balentina was sentenced to nine years in prison on July 5, 2017, for the sexual abuse of various minors and adults who are members of his church. Also as punishment, he is not allowed to work as a pastor for 14 years.

In this case, the Public Prosecution has demanded 18 years and prohibition to work as a pastor for 14 years.

It is not known yet when the Court of Appeals will hear the case.