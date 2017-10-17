OM: Check for protected flora and fauna before traveling

WILLEMSTAD - The Public Prosecution in Curaçao (OM) warns that many flora and fauna are protected worldwide. When checking a luggage from a passenger at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands, Customs officials encountered various living plants, including part of a cactus. The cactus proved to be protected and was therefore seized by Customs Schiphol.

Before traveling abroad, it is a good thing to know which 5,800 animals and which 30,000 plants are protected by the CITES convention. For more information on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) see:

