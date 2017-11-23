OM: Conference with attention to domestic violence

WILLEMSTAD - In 2015, the Minister of Justice proclaimed the month of November as a month of awareness on relational violence and violence against children.

This year too, the Ministry of Justice of Curaçao and the Public Prosecution (OM) Curaçao wants to shed light on these important themes. A very interesting conference is organized around this theme, entitled "Beware - Be Aware!"

The program includes four interesting keynote speakers, including psychiatrist Dr Frans Heijtel, psychologist Micha van de Vorst, Public Prosecutor Guillano Schoop and Arthur Nivillac. Everyone will pay attention to the topic of the conference from their expertise, which will focus on the subject of 'Emotional Violence'.

The conference will take place on Thursday 30 November 2017 in the auditorium of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Curaçao. Interested parties must register with Stichting Slachtofferhulp Curaçao before Monday 27 November 2017 through the e-mail address sshchart@gmail.com