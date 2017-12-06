Pre-trial review Fonseca case tomorrow

WILLEMSTAD - Tomorrow morning is the second pre-trial revied in the appeal of Nini Fonseca. The man who was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the murder of the former Member of Parliament and leader of the Pueblo Soberano party Helmin Wiels.

His potential client, the suspect George Jamaloodin, is still in Venezuela. The Supreme Court there has given permission for his extradition, but it has still not happened because of the bureaucracy.

He can therefore not yet testify in the Fonseca case.