Press release Emsley Tromp on decision OM to appeal

WILLEMSTAD - Through the media, Emsley Tromp has learned today that the Public Prosecution (OM) will not accept the full acquittal of the Court of Justice on November 17. This has been confirmed by the Public Prosecution. Given the content of the very detailed and well-motivated verdict, this decision is surprising. It is regrettable that the judgment of the Court did not bring the Public Prosecution new understanding of its own course of action in any way. A practice that has caused irreparable damage to Tromps' reputation over the last year and a half.

Tromp has already noted several times in the past that he looks forward to the outcome of this procedure with full confidence. In view of the judgment of the Court of First Instance, this confidence is also fully justified.

Press release emitted by Tromp’s legal representative.