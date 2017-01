WILLEMSTAD - Prisoners in the Curaçao Detention Center (SDKK) get a new uniform in two parts. These uniforms will be after the American model. A shirt and trousers in bright orange color. Now the prisoners are wearing khaki uniforms.

The color change is necessary for the guards to better see the prisoners. The clothes change takes place in the second half of this year. The prisoners who are almost going home will start wearing these uniforms first.