Published On: Wed, May 10th, 2017

Prosecution spokesman’s vehicle torched

WILLEMSTAD — The car of Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Norman Serphos was set on fire and burned out early Wednesday morning. Apparently residents of Jan Thiel where the law enforcement official lives heard an explosion only to see the vehicle already engulfed in flames.

Serphos1

Surveillance video from the area is being looked at.

Police patrols that happened to be nearby moved in quickly and noticed two departing cars, of which they were able to stop one, while the other took off. Officers apparently detained the lone motorist who did stop as “person of interest.”

Serphos

 

Unconfirmed reports say the probable culprits got away on foot.

Click Tag(s) for Related Articles:



-- ADVERTISEMENT --