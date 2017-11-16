Public Prosecution auctions seized CanadAir aircraft online

WILLEMSTAD - The Public Prosecution (OM) in Curaçao starts with the auction of a seized aircraft CanadAir CL-600-2B16 with registration number N545SD. BVA-Auctions is charged with the auction. The opening bid has been set at 100,000 US Dollar.

To view the aircraft at Hato Airport by interested parties, it is necessary to register in advance. You can register for the viewing until 12.00 hours on Friday, December 17 at the latest.

The online auction starts at 17:00 on Friday 15 December 2017. The closing of the auction is on Saturday 30 December 2017 at 18:00.

You can view the plane online via video and through 74 photos which are placed on the website: Click here

Manufacturer: CANADAIR LTD, Model: CL-600-2B16, Year Built: 1989

Aircraft Type: Fixed wing multi engine, Number of Seats: 11 seats

Weight Class: CLASS 3 (20,000+ pounds gross take off weight)

Engine Manufacturer: AMA/EXPR, Engine Model: General Electric 3R

Number of Engines: 2 engines.