Public Prosecution checking traveling passengers for outstanding traffic fines

WILLEMSTAD – Today the Public Prosecution (OM) of Curaçao will be checking traveling passengers who are leaving the island for outstanding traffic fines.

These actions started early this morning. Those who have outstanding traffic fines cannot travel until they pay.

Several passengers, about 10 were already stopped. Notably, all of them were able to pay immediately so they could continue with their trip.

OM reminds everybody that they need to pay their traffic fines at their Waaigat office during office hours to prevent awkward situations like this.

These types of actions will continue, said the OM.