Roger Bos appointed as new Attorney-general

WILLEMSTAD - The Council of Ministers of the Kingdom has appointed Roger Bos today, Friday June 30th 2017, as the new Attorneygeneral for Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius (BES-islands).

Mr. Bos is Chief Prosecutor for the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the province of Limburg. Since 1999 he has been in charge at different managerial levels at the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the Netherlands. He has extensive experience within the OM and is very focused on internal and external cooperation. His broad knowledge and experience will fit in perfectly in the PG's position.

Mr. Bos will start on September 1st 2017 as the new Attorney-general of Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the BES-islands.