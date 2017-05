WILLEMSTAD - Michael Römer will not return as Director of the Curaçao Intelligence Agency (VDC). This is according to his lawyer Bertie Braam.

In consultation with the government, it has been decided to offer him a suitable other function. Römer was arrested in October last year after rumors about threats to a girlfriend. The investigation indicated that those accusations were unfounded. Nevertheless, the former head of the VDC will not return to that post.