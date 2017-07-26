Substantive hearing case President Central Bank continues

WILLEMSTAD - The case against Central Bank President Emsley Tromp continues. This has been decided by the judge today. The defense of Tromp had 12 points of objection, but they are all now off the table.

Attorney Niels van der Laan held a statement lasting almost one and a half hours during the session of the case called "Saffier". In that, he accused the Public Prosecutor of a politically motivated process. He wanted the case to be declared inadmissible.

The Saffier case concerns a special fund for Tromp's pension. In that, 5½ million guilders of his income was deposited in that fund. According to the Public Prosecution (OM), this is an evasion of taxes. According to Tromp and his defense, taxes have to be paid only when the bank president actually retires.

The substantive hearing of 'Saffier' will take place on October 26 and 27. And October 30 and 31, just in there both parties need more time.