Successful conference on relational violence and violence against children

WILLEMSTAD - This morning, Thursday, November 30, 2017, the conference "Beware - Be Aware" took place. A conference organized by the Ministry of Justice, the Public Prosecution (OM) Curaçao and the Foundation for Victim Care.

Various speakers spoke about relational violence and violence against children. A very current topic at the moment.

Various people from the field participated in the conference, including representatives from the police, Skuchami, Victim Support, Probation Service, hospital, various ministries including Labor and Social Development, Guia Foundation, Guardianship Council, the Ministry of Justice and the Public Prosecution.

Speakers included psychiatrist Frans Heijtel, psychologist Micha van de Vorst, Public Prosecutor Guillano Schoop and social worker and health specialist Arthur Nivillac. They discussed, among other things, the consequences of relational violence and violence against children, the reception of victims, psychological abuse, antisocial behavior, narcissism, psychopathic behavior among the perpetrators and psychological violence in the workplace.

The opening of the conference was conducted by Minister of Justice Quincy Girigorie. The conference took place in the auditorium of the Chamber of Commerce in Punda.