Suspect extradited in Hector investigation

THE BOTTOM - A suspect has been extradited today, January 15th 2017 from the United States in the investigation called “Hector”. This is the investigation being conducted after the death of a student on Saba in April 2015.

On Sunday, January 15th, 2017 the 31-year old S.C. from Bosnia was transferred by US authorities in Atlanta (USA) to the police force KPCN, after he arrived on Bonaire by air. S.C. is suspected to have killed 24-year-old student Kavya Guda on April 15th 2015. He is suspected of rape, threats and possession of child pornography.

S.C. was extradited by The US at the request of the Public Prosecutor BES. The petition was made on August 17, 2016. The extradition was considered permissible by the American court on November 22, 2016.

S.C. will be brought on Bonaire before the Judge of Instruction. If the pre-trial detention will be continued S.C., then he will be heard by the police team in charge of the investigation Hector. The research team consists of investigators from KPCN, the National Police and the Royal Military Police (Koninklijke Marechaussee).

Verdachte uitgeleverd in onderzoek Hector

In het onderzoek Hector, naar de dood van de in april 2015 op Saba aangetroffen studente is een verdachte vandaag, 15 januari 2017 door de Verenigde Staten uitgeleverd.

Op zondag 15 januari 2017 is de 31 jarige S.C. uit Bosnië door de Amerikaanse autoriteiten in Atlanta (V.S.) overgedragen aan het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN), waarna hij per vliegtuig op Bonaire is aangekomen. S.C. wordt er van verdacht op 15 april 2015 op Saba de 24 jarige studente Kavya Guda te hebben gedood. Ook wordt hij verdacht van verkrachting, bedreiging en het bezit van kinderporno.

S.C. is op verzoek van het Openbaar Ministerie BES op 17 augustus 2016 in de Verenigde Staten aangehouden, waarna zijn uitleveringsprocedure startte. De uitlevering werd op 22 november 2016 door de Amerikaanse rechter toelaatbaar geacht.

Op Bonaire zal S.C. voor de Rechter Commissaris worden geleid. Indien de voorlopige hechtenis wordt voortgezet zal S.C. daarna worden gehoord door het politieteam dat belast is met het onderzoek Hector. Het onderzoeksteam bestaat momenteel uit rechercheurs van KPCN, de Nationale Politie en de Koninklijke Marechaussee.