Two Venezuelans arrested for human trafficking

WILLEMSTAD - On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at around 10 am, the officers of the Organized Crime Unit of the Police, arrested two Venezuelans suspected of human trafficking. The arrest took place during an investigation related to the interception of a boat with Venezuelans on May 29 and 30 by the Coast Guard and the Police near the Fuik area.

Throughout the investigation, it became clear that the two Venezuelans are suspected of human trafficking on the night of May 20 and 30. They were also together with the other Venezuelans that were arrested that night and are now held at the Curaçao prison awaiting their deportation.

The two suspects are A.J.P.H. (26) and W.G.V.V. (29), both are male and born in Venezuela.

They were presented before the magistrate who ordered their detention pending further investigation.