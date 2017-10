WILLEMSTAD - The Public Prosecutor today, on Thursday, October 26, 2017, demanded in the case against the President of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten, Emsley Tromp:

1- A 240-hour community service

2- A conditional sentence of 6 months in prison with a probationary period of 2 years

3- A fine of 10 million Antillean guilders