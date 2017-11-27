Update: Online auction of private jet

WILLEMSTAD - Auction house BVA Auctions is auctioning the seized aircraft Challenger 601-3A/ER by order of the Public Prosecutor of Curaçao. The auction opens on December 15th and bids can be placed up until 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 30th.

The aircraft was built in 1989, its weight category is Class 3 and it has 2 engines. The aircraft includes a luxurious interior with entertainment system and can accommodate 11 passengers. Bidding starts at $US100,000.

Viewing

The aircraft is available for viewing at Hato Airport (Curaçao). Registrations for viewing must be submitted before 12:00 noon on Friday, December 17th. The auction runs from 15 to 30 December. More information athttps://en.bva-auctions.com/auction/index/29027

